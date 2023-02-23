Ranbir Kapoor roasts media outlet over Bollywood's bad phase remark: 'Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@FAN25678 Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor recently roasted a media person who questioned him about the uncertain phase in Bollywood. The actor who is busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, attended a press meet, where he was questioned about the difficult phase Bollywood has gone through after the COVID pandemic. Responding to the question, Ranbir cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which continues to rule the box office even after 28 days of its release.

The clip from the event which has gone viral on social media, features journalist asking Ranbir about Bollywood. She said, "Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”

As the journalist continues to her question, Ranbir asked, “Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication you are from?)” After she replied, the actor mockingly told her, “BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first).” She says,

"voh btayenge aram se," replying to this, Ranbir added, "toh mai bhi btaunga aram se."His words left everyone in the room in splits.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been breaking many records at the box office since its release. The film has now collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. In India, Pathaan’s box office collections are over Rs 500 crore for the Hindi version alone. Sharing the film’s performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Wednesday: “After hitting its fifth century, #Pathaan sets its sights on the highest grossing *#Hindi* film in #India: #Baahubali2 #Hindi [Nett BOC]… [Week 4] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.15 cr, Mon 1.20 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 500.05 cr. #Hindi. #India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

About Pathaan

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan revolves around a secret agent who undertakes a dangerous mission. Also, Salman Khan reprises his role as Tiger from the Tiger franchise.

