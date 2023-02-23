Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ram Charan's RRR 'impacted' him as audience

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The recent movies which have made whopping amounts of money at the box office apart from getting appreciated by the audience and critics at large, made an impact on Ranbir Kapoor's mind as well. During the event, Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter's question.

He said, "Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa', Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and I would say 'RRR'. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it's like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!" The video of the press conference was posted by one of Ranbir's fan pages.

This is not the first time that Ranbir has appreciated skills of Alia. The couple has mutual admiration for each other's craft. On top of it, Ranbir is aware of the impact of the south blockbusters which have triggered global waves in the last couple of years.

Ranbir is busy with the promotions of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', in which, he has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Luv Ranjan directed this romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of 'Animal'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, Rashmika Mandanna has been paired with Ranbir in this movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Recently, RRR's Naatu Naatu Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose created history when they earned the prestigious Golden Globes award and Oscars 2023 nomination for the song.

