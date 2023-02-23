Rakhi Sawant refuses to divorce Adil Khan Durrani, makes SHOCKING allegations against his family

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant alleged that her husband Adil Khan Durrani's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they can't accept her into the family. Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, the drama queen broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

"I met Adil in Mysuru one year ago, and eight months back we got married. I accepted Islam and we did 'Nikah'. Our marriage was registered in Mumbai. He had promised me that we will have babies and do a lot of things together," Sawant said. She also claimed spending Rs 1.60 crore on Adil.

"I even sold my jewellery but he took everything from me. He also started torturing me. He was having an affair with an Iranian girl in Mysuru for five years, who later accused him of rape. I got messages from the Iranian girl in which Adil claimed that he is just using me for money and promised her a house in Dubai. He also told her that I will be cheated by him," she added.

The Karnataka police have taken Adil into custody from the Mumbai police in connection with a rape complaint lodged against him by an Iranian student in Mysuru. In her FIR, the Iranian woman accused Adil of raping her on the pretext of marriage when they lived together in Mysore. She mentioned that when she demanded to get married to him five months back, he rejected it and said that he is in a similar kind of relationship with many girls. He then threatened and blackmailed her to not file any complaint by sending her intimate pictures of her. An FIR has now been registered under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504 and 506.

He was produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded him to seven-day police custody.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant marriage row: Police move sessions court for custody of Adil Khan Durrani

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on becoming father, reveals how his life changed: 'I don't want to work'

Latest Entertainment News