Ranbir Kapoor opens up on becoming father, reveals how his life changed: 'I don't want to work'

Ranbir Kapoor revealed how his life changed after Raha’s birth at a promotional event for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. 

New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2023 23:16 IST
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most prominent actors in the Tinsel Town. The heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Ranbir is sharing screen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan film. As the release date approaches, the duo is busy with promotions. Recently, during an event, Ranbir opened up about fatherhood. 

During a promotional event in Chandigarh, the actor shared about his life after welcoming his first child, baby girl named Raha. He said, "I thought I lived half of my life already. There will be love, I got married, I love my life, and all of that. But I think, the moment my child Raha was born - it opens a different emotion, a different chakra in your body."

Ranbir further went on to say, "I've never felt like this ever in my life. It is pure joy. I just want to be at home, I just want to be with her. I don't want to work or do anything at all. But, I can't do that of course. This feeling is just... I can't explain it." 

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022, and the couple was blessed with a baby girl, Raha, in November of the same year. 

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The fresh pairing is currently busy promoting the film as its release is approaching. The romantic-comedy flick is all set for a Holi release on March 8, 2023.

