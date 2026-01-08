Pakistan's Rs 45 cr US lobby frenzy exposed: Begged 60 times to halt India's 'Operation Sindoor' Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's diplomats in the US unleashed a intense lobbying campaign-via emails, calls and in-person meetings with senior officials, Congress members, Pentagon brass, and State Dept leaders- racking up about 60 contacts from late April to the end.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya unveiled shocking US documents revealing Pakistan's desperation during India's Operation Sindoor in April 2025. Islamabad shelled out Rs 45 crore to six lobbying firms and made nearly 60 frantic pleas to American officials for a ceasefire, underscoring the operation's impact post-Pahalgam attack.

Malviya's explosive revelation on social media

Amit Malviya, BJP's National In-Charge for Information and Technology, shared damning evidence on X, calling it "bad news for Pakistan apologists." Citing America's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings with the US Department of Justice, he exposed how Operation Sindoor rattled Pakistan. The post urges identifying Indian skeptics who doubted PM Modi and the armed forces during the crisis, vowing to "expose these cretins again."

Frantic 60 contacts to avert war

Post-Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's US diplomats launched an aggressive lobbying blitz- emails, calls, and meetings with top administration figures, lawmakers, Pentagon, and State Department officials- totalling nearly 60 interactions from late April through the four-day operation. These efforts aimed to broker a ceasefire and halt India's precision strikes.

Rs 45 crore spent on 6 lobby firms

To fast-track access to the Trump administration, Pakistan hired six lobbying firms for about Rs 45 crore (roughly $5.4 million). FARA documents detail this spending to amplify their anti-war narrative in Washington. Malviya highlighted this as proof of Operation Sindoor's success in shaking Pakistan's resolve.

Call to expose Indian critics

Malviya's post targets domestic doubters who questioned Indian military prowess and leadership. The revelations, he argues, validate Modi's decisive action, forcing Pakistan into humiliating diplomacy. This disclosure reignites debates on India's strategic triumphs.