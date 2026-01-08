Turkman Gate violence: Six more accused arrested, YouTuber Salman to be questioned by Delhi Police Earlier in the day, a demolition drive resumed near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, a day after violent clashes broke out during an anti-encroachment operation.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested six more accused in connection with the stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate on Wednesday. Total 11 suspects have now been arrested so far. In the meantime, police will send notice to YouTuber Salman for questioning who is accused of inciting people in stone-pelting during the demolition drive.

Earlier in the day, a demolition drive resumed near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, a day after violent clashes broke out during an anti-encroachment operation. The violence erupted on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after a social media post claimed that the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque was being demolished.

Earlier police arrested five accused involved in the stone-pelting incident. Police used mild force and teargas to quell the protest that broke out on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and took five people, including a juvenile, into custody and also detained 10-15 others.

Police sources said the trouble broke out after a social media post claimed that the mosque was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive. Soon after, several people gathered there, and some pelted stones and glass bottles at the police and MCD workers, the sources said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on the Delhi High Court's direction, was carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate. Some commercial establishments, including a diagnostic centre and banquet hall, were demolished during the drive, MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar said while making it clear that no damage was caused to the mosque.

The police said when the drive was underway, around 100-150 people gathered at the site. While most of them dispersed after being persuaded, some created a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to five police personnel.

They are probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the drive, the police said. The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that teargas was used to disperse the crowd, after which the situation was brought under control and normalcy restored.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD, which owns the land, scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7. They had informed the police in advance about the proposed drive and sought deployment of force for maintaining law and order.

Five people arrested in the case have been identified as Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Hamid (30) and a 17-year-old boy.CCTV footage and videos circulating on social media are being analysed to identify other involved, the police said.