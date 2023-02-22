Shah Rukh Khan follows THESE six people on Instagram. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan follows THESE six people on Instagram

The badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is currently enjoying Pathaan's enormous success. The action thriller passed the Rs 1000 crore box office milestone worldwide. His return to the big screen is being heralded as a festival, and why not? He is the "last of the stars." King Khan's charisma has won him admirers from all around the world. On Instagram, he has a tremendous fan base of 35.9 million followers. The actor has a large number of followers on social media, yet he only follows back six individuals. Have you ever thought about who they are? Take a peek.

Gauri Khan

The first one to be on the list, and SRK's priority, is undeniably his wife, Gauri. The couple tied the knot more than 30 years ago. They are parents to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana Khan

SRK follows her loving daughter Suhana, who has a good presence on Instagram. She is all set to make her debut with the Netflix film The Archies, which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Aryan Khan

King Khan also follows his elder son, Aryan Khan, on Instagram. Aryan has a major fan following on Instagram, with over 2.4 million followers on the social media platform.

Alia Chibba

You might be wondering who this person is who made it to the list of only six people. Well, she is the daughter of Gauri Khan’s brother.

Pooja Dadlani

Pooja has been Shah Rukh Khan's manager for nearly a decade and works closely with him. During numerous events, she is frequently pictured with the star. Gauri Khan recently designed Pooja's new place.

Kaajal Anand

Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram following list includes Kaajal Anand, who is a dear friend of the actor. She is a lawyer by profession and was among the members of Sanjay Dutt’s legal team.

Also read: Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty and other celebrities mourn Subi Suresh's tragic death

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up on wife's allegations and domestic help's video

Latest Entertainment News