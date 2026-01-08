Toxic movie budget: What we know so far about Yash’s most ambitious project Yash’s upcoming film Toxic is reportedly made on a massive Rs 200 crore budget. Here’s what is known so far about the film’s scale, teaser buzz and production details.

Yash’s upcoming action thriller, Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The Kannada action thriller has generated massive buzz since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting every update. On Yash’s 40th birthday, the makers treated fans by releasing the film’s teaser.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Dhurandhar Part 2. Here’s a closer look at how much Toxic is reportedly made on.

Toxic movie budget: How much is Yash’s film reportedly made on

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Yash’s film Toxic is said to be made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore. However, the exact figures cannot be confirmed, as the makers have not officially announced the budget yet.

Toxic teaser released on Yash's 40th birthday

The makers dropped the official teaser of Toxic on the occasion of Yash’s 40th birthday. The teaser offers a glimpse into Yash’s character, Raya. For the caption, they wrote, "Get a good look at your danger - Introducing Rocking Star Yash as RAYA Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026 #DaddyIsHome #ToxicTheMovie (sic)." Take a look below:

So far, the teaser has garnered over 3.8 million views on YouTube and more than 1 million views on Instagram. Fans of South superstar Yash have praised his performance. One user commented, "Superb (sic)." Another wrote, "Mind Blown away after watching this (sic)."

Toxic: Cast and production details

The film features a star-studded cast including Yash as Raya, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa and others. The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

