Critics Choice Super Awards: The Batman, RRR & The Boys lead nominations; Ram Charan-Jr NTR against Tom Cruise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Critics Choice Super Awards

SS Rajamouli-directed RRR which already added golden feathers to its cap by winning a Golden Globe and entering the Oscars race, continues its victory march overseas. The film has secured three nominations in the Critics Choice Super Awards. It is a proud moment for the entire country to see Indian Cinema touching the peak of success.

RRR has been nominated under the Best Action Movie category with The Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The lead stars of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also competing against Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Nicholas Cage for Best Actor in an Action Movie category. The nominations were confirmed by the official page of Critics Choice Awards, "Congratulations to the Critics Choice Super Awards Nominees for BEST ACTION MOVIE: @BulletTrain @RRRMovie @TopGunMovie @NickCageMovie @WomanKingMovie. The 3rd Annual #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards winners will be announced on March 16."

Warner Bros’ 'The Batman' leads the film nominees for the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards as it earned six nominations including best superhero movie, three individual best actor in a superhero movie mentions for Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, with the latter also picking up a second nom for best villain in a movie. Zoë Kravitz also landed a nom for actress in a superhero movie for her portrayal of Catwoman.

Others included “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The winners will be announced on March 16.

The full list of nominees:

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Nicolas Cage, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”

Ram Charan, “RRR”

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”

N.T. Rama Rao Jr, “RRR”

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”

Jennifer Connelly, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Joey King, “The Princess”

Best Superhero Movie

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Paul Dano, “The Batman”

Colin Farrell, “The Batman”

Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Zoe Kravitz, “The Batman”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Letitia Wright, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Horror Movie

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Ethan Hawke, “The Black Phone”

Fedja van Huêt, “Speak No Evil”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Rory Kinnear, “Men”

Justin Long, “Barbarian”

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Jessie Buckley, “Men”

Aisha Dee, “Sissy”

Anna Diop, “Nanny”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Rebecca Hall, “Resurrection”

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Colin Farrell, “After Yang”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”

Alexander Skarsgård, “The Northman”

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Karen Gillan, “Dual”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Amber Midthunder, “Prey”

Keke Palmer, “Nope”

Zoe Saldana, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Villain in a Movie

Paul Dano, “The Batman”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Joey King, “Bullet Train”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Best Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Kevin Costner – “Yellowstone”

John Krasinski – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Ralph Macchio – “Cobra Kai”

Alan Ritchson – “Reacher”

Sylvester Stallone – “Tulsa King”

William Zabka – “Cobra Kai”

Best Actress in an Action Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Olivia Liang – “Kung Fu”

Katherine McNamara – “Walker: Independence”

Helen Mirren – “1923”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Best Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

Best Actor in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Brendan Fraser – “Doom Patrol”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Elliot Page – “The Umbrella Academy”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

Best Actress in a Superhero Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Danielle Brooks – “Peacemaker”

Michelle Gomez – “Doom Patrol”

Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”

Tatiana Maslany – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Erin Moriarty – “The Boys”

Iman Vellani – “Ms. Marvel”

Best Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jacob Anderson – “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”

Matt Berry – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Mike Colter – “Evil”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Evan Peters – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sam Reid – “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”

Best Actress in a Horror Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge – “The Watcher”

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Katja Herbers – “Evil”

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Jenna Ortega – “Wednesday”

Christina Ricci – “Wednesday”

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Man Who Fell to Earth”

Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Diego Luna – “Andor”

Anson Mount – “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

Adam Scott – “Severance”

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Milly Alcock – “House of the Dragon”

Patricia Arquette – “Severance”

Morfydd Clark – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Moses Ingram – “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Fiona Shaw – “Andor”

Sissy Spacek – “Night Sky”

Best Villain in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ethan Hawke – “Moon Knight”

Brad Dourif – “Chucky”

Matt Smith – “House of the Dragon”

Hayden Christensen – “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Jamie Campbell Bower – “Stranger Things”

Harriet Sansom Harris – “Werewolf By Night”

Latest Entertainment News