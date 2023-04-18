Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANAD'CRUZ Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy; actress expecting her 1st baby. See Pic

Ileana D'Cruz confirmed her pregnancy on social media on Tuesday. She is expecting her first child. Ileana made the decision to conceal the identity of her baby's father. The actress took to Instagram to post a photo of an adorable black and white onesie. 'And so the Adventure Begins' was inscribed on the onesie. In a subsequent post, the actress showed a close-up of a pendant with the word mama engraved on it.

See post,

Fans react to Ileana’s pregnancy

Several individuals congratulated the actress in the comments section. While several people shared heart-shaped emojis, Ileana D'Cruz's mother, Samira D'Cruz, said, "Welcome soon to the world my new grandbaby can't wait." One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?" A third user said, “Can you please share the details?"

Notably, Ileana D'Cruz was formerly involved with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear whether the two were married or not, the actress referred to Kneebone as "best hubby ever" in an Instagram post. Rumours circulated that the two were already married. However, it was discovered in 2019 that the pair had already parted up.

According to rumours, Ileana has found love again in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London who happens to be Katrina Kaif's brother. Laurent was most recently seen in Mumbai and Rajasthan, where his sister married. According to rumours, Sebastian and Ileana are in a relationship.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit welcomes Apple CEO Tim Cook with Mumbai’s special Vada Pav

Also Read: Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha’s film struggles to cross double-digit figure

Latest Entertainment News