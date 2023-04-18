Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha’s film struggles to cross double-digit figure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAAKUNTALAMTHEMOVIE Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha film struggles to cross double-digit figures

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 4: ‘Shaakuntalam’ is a 2023 Telugu language mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film is a collaboration between Neelia Guna of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateshwara Creations, with a budget of Rs 60+ crores.

On the 14th of this month, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. However, the picture is claimed to have had relatively few openings due to the lack of star power in the film other than Samantha, as well as mixed reviews from both moviegoers and film reviewers.

Shaakuntalam Box Office Report

The film didn’t draw huge crowds on its first day and earned Rs 5 crore across all languages. It faired poorly on Day 2 as well and saw a dip. As per early estimates, Shaakuntalam minted just Rs 1.5 crore on Day 2. On day 3, Shaakuntaam managed to earn Rs 2 crores. According to reports, the film has drastically failed at the box office and is struggling to cross double-digit figures. On day 4, Shaakuntalam managed to earn Rs 0.60 crore. The makers haven’t published the official box-office figures for the first weekend yet and the film is said to have failed in the opening weekend. Shaakuntalam had an overall 9.63% Telugu Occupancy on Monday, April 17, 2023.

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is a mythological play written and directed by Gunasekhar. Neelima Guna's Gunaa Teamworks produced it, while Sri Venkateswara Creations distributed it. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

