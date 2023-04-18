Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MADHURIDIXIT Madhuri Dixit welcomes Apple CEO Tim Cook with Mumbai’s special Vada Pav

Apple, the world-famous technology company, has opened its first retail store in India, in Mumbai. The major launch ceremony commemorated Apple's 25th anniversary in the country. The presence of Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, as well as some of the top celebrities from the Indian cinema, business, and technology industries, drew the attention of the media and netizens to the shop launch event.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, was seen having an amazing time in India as he bonded with several notable Bollywood celebs and popular figures from the business and technological platforms. During Cook's vacation to India, Madhuri Dixit Nene, a Bollywood star, was seen connecting with him and treating him to Mumbai's famous Vada Pav. The actress, who posted a candid photo of herself with Tim Cook on social media, commented, "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

In the photo, the duo is seen chatting while eating vada pav and other classic Mumbai conversation food. Tim Cook wore a white polo neck t-shirt, while Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a modest mauve chikankari kurti. The Apple CEO, who was overjoyed with the warm greeting, posted Madhuri's post on Twitter with the description, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

