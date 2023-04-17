Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India

Apple has been working on building two new retail stores in India, and the team from the US has flown to track the progress of their first two stores. CEO of Apple- Tim Cook has said that the company is excited to build on its long-standing history in India, as it gearing up to mark a major expansion with the opening of its first retail stores in the nation.

Apple has completed more than 25 years in India this week and the tech giant will open its two own-branded retail stores- one will be situated at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai and the other will be at Select CityWalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi.

On the launch, Tim Cook said, "India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history- supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity."

Cook will be inaugurating the retail stores in India which is the first for the tech giant as it has doubled down on its India growth plans.

Apple's first two Indian retail stores will welcome customers from across the world and the country itself.

The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi will be backed by aggressive sales initiatives, which will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead, the industry experts stated.

India's vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs.

App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.

At the iOS App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru, Apple works one-on-one with developers to help take their apps from good to great.

Since 2017, the accelerator has hosted sessions for more than 15,000 developers, enabling them to build on their ideas and bring cutting-edge apps to the market.

As part of Apple's commitment to be 100 per cent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030, all active Indian manufacturing supply chain partners are committed to using 100 per cent clean energy for their Apple operations.

The tech giant began the manufacturing of iPhones in India in 2017, and since then, Apple has worked with suppliers to assemble iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Apple recently launched educational programming in India focused on women's health, as part of the company's $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund which was founded in 2022 to educate supplier employees on new skill development, rights awareness, and other learning opportunities.

