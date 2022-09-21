Wednesday, September 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo, girlfriend Saba Azad calls him 'cute'

Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo, girlfriend Saba Azad calls him 'cute'

Hrithik Roshan recently posted a photo of himself looking suave, and his girlfriend Saba Azad dropped a loved-up comment on the picture. Here's what she said.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2022 14:23 IST
Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN, SABAAZAD Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most sizzling pairs in B-town. They've been head over heels in love since the couple revealed their relationship. The pair is often spotted together in the suburbs as they head out for some quality time together. Saba never shies away from expressing her love for the Vikram Vedha actor on social media and often takes to the comment section to react to it. Recently, the actor dropped a picture from his latest photoshoot with ace photographer, Avi Gowariker. Saba Azad took to the comment section and reacted to it in the sweetest manner.

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which he was seen making a starry gaze. The actor looked absolutely dashing in the monochrome picture. His caption read, "I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey."

As soon as, he dropped the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the actor for his Greek God looks. A few celebs also reacted to his picture. Among all, there was one comment that caught everyone's eye, that was of his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Gushing over the picture, she wrote, "you is cute :) ok bye." 

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan also took to the comment section, writing, "That look you give to PVR samosa." Athlete Kris Gethin quipped, "Why don’t you ever look at me like that." 

Saba appears to be getting along well with the Roshan clan. The actress is often spotted at Hrithik Roshan's house for gatherings.

Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan turns 'item boy' for 'Alcoholia' song from Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan turns 'item boy' for 'Alcoholia' song from Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha BTS Video: How Hrithik Roshan turned into the menacing villain opposite Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha BTS Video: How Hrithik Roshan turned into the menacing villain opposite Saif Ali Khan

Watch: Hrithik Roshan and fans go crazy dancing to Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia | VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Hrithik Roshan and fans go crazy dancing to Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia | VIRAL VIDEO

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah melts hearts

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad's birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah melts hearts

Also read: House of the Dragon gathers steam, averages 29 mn viewers per episode in US

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to star in the upcoming flick, Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil action thriller of the same name. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Satyadeep Misra and is slated to be released in theatres on September 30. Besides this, he will also be seen in "Fighter," starring Deepika Padukone

Also read: Karisma has cutest birthday wish for 'best friend' Kareena Kapoor: Always twinning and winning

 

Latest Entertainment News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News