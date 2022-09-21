Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo, girlfriend Saba Azad calls him 'cute'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN, SABAAZAD Hrithik Roshan looks sharp in latest Instagram photo

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most sizzling pairs in B-town. They've been head over heels in love since the couple revealed their relationship. The pair is often spotted together in the suburbs as they head out for some quality time together. Saba never shies away from expressing her love for the Vikram Vedha actor on social media and often takes to the comment section to react to it. Recently, the actor dropped a picture from his latest photoshoot with ace photographer, Avi Gowariker. Saba Azad took to the comment section and reacted to it in the sweetest manner.

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture in which he was seen making a starry gaze. The actor looked absolutely dashing in the monochrome picture. His caption read, "I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey."

As soon as, he dropped the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the actor for his Greek God looks. A few celebs also reacted to his picture. Among all, there was one comment that caught everyone's eye, that was of his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Gushing over the picture, she wrote, "you is cute :) ok bye."

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan also took to the comment section, writing, "That look you give to PVR samosa." Athlete Kris Gethin quipped, "Why don’t you ever look at me like that."

Saba appears to be getting along well with the Roshan clan. The actress is often spotted at Hrithik Roshan's house for gatherings.

Also read: House of the Dragon gathers steam, averages 29 mn viewers per episode in US

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to star in the upcoming flick, Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil action thriller of the same name. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Satyadeep Misra and is slated to be released in theatres on September 30. Besides this, he will also be seen in "Fighter," starring Deepika Padukone.

Also read: Karisma has cutest birthday wish for 'best friend' Kareena Kapoor: Always twinning and winning

Latest Entertainment News