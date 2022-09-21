Karisma has cutest birthday wish for 'best friend' Kareena Kapoor: Always twinning and winning

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year wiser on September 21. Daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, she has an elder sister Karisma Kapoor. The two sisters share a strong bond. On the celebratory occasion, Kareena's sister and actress Karisma shared a special wish on her social media handle. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress shared unseen childhood pictures with Kareena on her Instagram handle, and wrote, "To the bestest sister and my best friend. Happiest birthday. Always twinning and winning. #happybirthday."

Neetu Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor and others showered love for the sister duo in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Kareena's cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sent warm wishes to Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Happy happiest bday darling bebo #beautifulinsideout." In the picture, Riddhima could be seen standing next to Kareena and her aunt Reema Jain. Riddhima and Kareena share a very healthy sisterly bond as they are first cousins by birth.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHNIRiddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram Story

To wish Kareena, Neetu Kapoor too took to her Instagram Stories and shared a gorgeous picture with the birthday girl. In the photo, Neetu is seen posing for a selfie with Bebo. Both are all smiles for the camera in the photo. Posting the picture, Neetu captioned "happy birthday beautiful inside out @kareenakapoorkhan", followed by a few emojis.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOORNeetu Kapoor's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor's work front

The actress is known for her spectacular performances in films like 'Kurbaan', 'Heroine', 'Jab We Met' and many more. From romantic to action thriller, the 41-year-old actor has proven her worth in every genre and is among one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. Kareena was last seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Apart from that, she is also a part of director Hansal Mehta's next film. ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes her 'darling' Kareena Kapoor Khan on birthday

Kareena got married to actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple has worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003), 'Omkara' (2006) and but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other.

ALSO READ: Did Amitabh Bachchan just buy 31st floor in Mumbai's Parthenon society? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News