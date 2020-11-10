Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Himansh Kohli has called out a fake video that shows him allegedly apologising to former girlfriend Neha Kakkar.  

New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 16:42 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOHLIHIMANSH

Actor Himansh Kohli has called out a fake video that shows him allegedly apologising to former girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar.

"I wonder when such manipulative content will be banned from social media. And who is benefitting from all this nonsense? What's more upsetting is that people are sharing this actively. Please wake up and stop spreading the hatred and this fake post," he wrote on Instagram Story while posting an image that led to the fake video.

Himansh Kohli calls out fake video that shows him apologising to ex-lover Neha Kakkar

 

The couple broke up two years ago, and have moved on. Last month, Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has added Mrs Singh to her name on her Instagram account. Neha and Rohanpreet also released a song titled "Nehu da vyah" to celebrate their wedding.

Himansh made his debut with the TV series "Humse Hai Liife" in 2011, and entered Bollywood in 2014 with the film "Yaariyan" opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Since then he has been seen in films like "Sweetiee Weds NRI" and "Ranchi Diaries".

