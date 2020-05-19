Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL SHETTY Hera Pheri 3 update: Suniel Shetty says 'differences need to be ironed out'

After the success of Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to bring Hera Pheri 3 on the big screen. While talks have been going around about the film for many years, it hasn't gone on floors yet. Actor Suniel Shetty in an interview with Mumbai Mirror gave an update about the film and said that it has been kept on hold for now.

Suniel Shetty said, "Everything is on hold for now. The film's team intends to make Hera Pheri 3, but some differences need to be ironed out. The film is a big hit on television as well as in the meme world and we are all aware of the anticipation among the audience for the film."

Hera Pheri starred Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film is considered to be a classic and fans enjoy it every time it runs on the television. The first part of the franchise released in 200 while the second part came out six years later in 2006.

earlier it was also said that director Priyadarshan has replaced Indra Kumar as the director of Hera Pheri. It was said that Priyadarshan has been locked to helm the third film in the franchise, 19 years after he directed the first film which was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film "Ramji Rao Speaking". Throwing light on the same, he said, "It is true that I had one meeting with producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and that was it. Nothing is decided and I can't say whether if this will happen."

