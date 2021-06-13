Image Source : TWITTER/JENNY69692 Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Wishes pour in from Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and other celebs

Bollywood's sizzling actress Disha Patani is celebrating her 29th birthday today ie on June 13. Not just for her stunning body or pictures, but the diva is also known for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. She stepped into the industry through various ad commercials but made her debut in acting with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.' Just a day before her special day, she took to Instagram and shared a picture-perfect shot from what seems like her vacation in the Maldives with a flower emoji. And now fans took it as an opportunity and filled social media platforms with birthday wishes. Not just them but even her beau's mother Ayesha Shroff shared unseen pictures while wishing her on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha wrote alongside Disha's photos, "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!" This caught the attention of the birthday girl who replied in the comments section, "Awwww love you so much aunty you’re the best."

Have a look at her post here:

See other pics of Disha which she posted on her birthday eve from what seems like a dinner.

Check out how fans wish Disha on her birthday:

On the work front, Disha was last seen opposite superstar Salman Khan in their Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' Her next screen appearance will be in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starrer 'Ek Villain 2.'