'If life makes you a star, be like Deepika Padukone': Fans shower heartfelt birthday greetings

Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEPIKAQAINAAT Fans wish Deepika Padukone with heartfelt birthday greetings

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned a year older today. Looks like the actress has been aging backward because, with each passing year, Deepika is making sure she leaves her fans spellbound with her otherworldly charm, unmatchable beauty and power-packed performances. On her 35th birthday today, her fans have flooded the internet with heartfelt birthday greetings and wishes. From applauding her choice of films to complimenting her style statement, her fans are all praise for different avatars of the Bajrao Mastani actress. Fans have also claimed, "'If life makes you a star, be like Deepika Padukone.'

One Twitter user wrote, "Happy birthday Queen. It feels so proud to be saying that I stan Deepika Padukone. She never fails to bring a smile on my face everytime I see her. In spite of all the hatred and trolling around her, at the end what she remains is the Queen." Another said, "Happy birthday to the beautiful talented and my absolute favourite Deepika Padukone. may this smile never fade away and this coming years be filled with all the success and love.

Thank you for being you star."

Check out the fans' wishes for Deepika Padukone here-

Happy Birthday One Of My Favourite Actress @deepikapadukone aka Queen Of Hearts!! #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GEm80DZURj — Andy (@itsAnandJadhav) January 4, 2021

Thank you for being you star 💗#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/pxELWoUGU7 — 🦋 (@theglonk__) January 4, 2021

"If life makes u a star, be a Deepika Padukone."👑#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/6PCuTnqYjE — Naman Sharma (@NamanSh83210937) January 4, 2021

I love you Deepika Padukone. Thank you for being born my love. Thank you Prakash & Ujjala Padukone for giving birth to such beautiful angel👼❤️🙏#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/aCU4B5TVxA — Vaibhav (@Vaibhlicious) January 4, 2021

The fact that this is Deepika Padukone's first scene in her debut film....

ICONIC 💅



pic.twitter.com/c9QGUjfVdg#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone — ✌️ (@CringenStan) January 4, 2021

A thread on Deepika Padukone's achievements in 2020 👑❤️#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/vl3G6xQChp — Vaibhav (@Vaibhlicious) January 4, 2021

Happy birthday Queen. It feels so proud to be saying that I stan Deepika padukone. She never fails to bring a smile on my face everytime I see her. Inspite of all the hatred and trolling around her, at the end what she remains is the Queen. #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/TnGshhkhwj — laalishq (@laalishq__) January 4, 2021

That's A whole self made career. Deepika padukone Did that#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/tyHK4b1Rs1 — Sharad Mathur (@unpaidcrazen5) January 4, 2021

" My family, my friends even my fans help me in keeping my feet on the ground. I think all those people are very important in my life " Deepika padukone #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/Rm7f8E90io — Crazen till the end ❤👑💫 (@Dp_crazen) January 4, 2021

With all the love my heart can hold, And the utter joy birthdays bring, May you have a truly special day, You deserve the best of everything ❣️❣️



Happy Birthday My Queen @deepikapadukone 😘😘🥰#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone #HappyBirthdayDeepika #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/BOygxQlk7N — Pratik Deshpande (@pratikd_11) January 4, 2021

On New Year, Deepika broke the internet after she deleted all her posts from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Her fans were baffled by the sudden act but rejoiced after she shared her audio diary claiming that she is sharing a piece of her mind. Deepika wrote, "It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for...?."

In the audio piece, Deepika Padukone can be heard saying that the year 2020 has been a year full of gratitude for her. She said, "you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind."

Deepika Paukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.