Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Revisit some iconic songs of legendry singer 

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 88th birthday on Wednesday. The legendary singer started her career started in 1943 and further boasted an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry spanning more than six decades. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history. The singer has made her mettle strong in music by giving hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others. Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

On her 88th birthday, let us revisit some of Asha Bhosle's most loved songs, that are sure to take us on a nostalgic trip!

Raat Shabnami

Aap Ke Dil Mein

Jab Saamne

Radha Kaise Na Jale

One Two Cha Cha Cha

In Ankhon Ki Masti

Le Gayi

O Mere Sona Re