Gauri Khan picks her favorite episodes of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, calls it 'fun shoot'

The first season of Karan Johar's Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' witnessed Shah Rukh Khan's interior designer wife Gauri Khan featuring in the last episodes. The fans were excited to watch Gauri again in season 2 and looks like she enjoyed shooting for it as well. On Monday, she revealed that she binge-watched the show and also picked her favourite episodes. Gauri wrote, "Congratulations #BollywoodWives! Enjoyed binge-watching the show. Especially episode 2,4 and 7. What a fun shoot it was!!!"

Gauri Khan shared a photo with the star cast of 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. It also featured director Karan Johar and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff. have a look at her post here-

Meanwhile, the show, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sohail Khan, respectively.

In season 2, Sohail Khan and Seema's divorce has been much in discussion after she changed her sirname and removed Khan. She was even trolled as netizens claimed that she is no longer a 'Bollywood wife'.

'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' was released on Netflix on September 2.

