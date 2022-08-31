Hyderabad Swiggy customer demands 'Don’t want a Muslim delivery person'; angry netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hyderabad Swiggy customer demands Hindu delivery boy

Hyderabad: Does food has a religion? This question has surfaced time and again when customers have denied accepting food from a delivery boy of a different religion. In a similar incident, a Swiggy customer in Hyderabad asked the food delivery app to not send a Muslim delivery boy to deliver his food. This has again raised the question of whether food has a religion. The man took to the instruction box to make the demand which has now left the netizens angry.

Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC Chairman Shaik Salahuddin shared a screenshot of the same and suggested that Swiggy should take action against such incidents. This is not the first time but in the past, another Swiggy customer had rejected an order on the grounds that a Muslim delivery boy had brought food.

As soon as the screenshot surfaced on the internet, netizens expressed their distaste over such demands. A Twitter user wrote, "Now the best lesson that @Swiggy can give is send only muslims delivery agents to his home...or else expose his details I will go and greet him with garland ..lol" Another stated, "Name and shame him/her. If they're so shameless and make this request, then there is no harm in naming them."

Another suggested, "Dear @Swiggy Please softly block those customer who are communal so that India can have decent and peaceful food"

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, Swiggy had a similar experience in the past. A Hindu man from Hyderabad ordered Chicken 65 from Grand Bawarchi, owned by a Muslim, but said that he prefered the food to be brought by a Hindu delivery man. When the assigned delivery boy attempted the delivery, he was abused because he was a Muslim stating that the order was less spicy.

The delivery boy Mudassir had revealed, "He (customer) asked my name and when I revealed my identity, he was angry. He shouted at me for not honouring his preferences. He said he was rejecting the delivery, because I was a Muslim."

Similar incidents have happened with Zomato as well. However, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gave a firm answer to this and defended its delivery men. He said that India is proud of the spirit of union and there is diversity in our customers and partners. He said that he isn't sorry to lose business that comes in the way of its values.

