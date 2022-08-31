Soni Razdan opens up on working with Raghubir Yadav, says 'He is very close to my heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONIRAZDAN Soni Razdan opens up on working with Raghubir Yadav

Soni Razdan, who is gearing up for her upcoming flick, Pippa, is one of the most prominent veteran actresses in the industry. The seasoned actress will soon be sharing the screen alongside experienced thespian Raghubir Yadav. She recently expressed her admiration for his craft.

During a recent media interaction, the actress said, "So looking forward to working with Harish Vyas Ji (the director of 'Hari Om') who makes such wonderfully pertinent and sensitive slice-of-life films. The icing on the cake for me is getting a chance to star opposite Raghubir Yadav, who I greatly admire."

The comedy-drama will also star actor Anshuman Jha, playing Soni's son. The two have earlier worked together in 'No Fathers In Kashmir', which was about a teenage British Kashmiri who retraces her roots. Soni is excited to reunite with "the multi talented Anshuman Jha".

The actress further went on to say, "He's a boy very close to my heart and I am so happy to see him grow from strength to strength. This is a wonderful cast."

Anshuman reciprocated the admiration and respect for the senior actress. He said, "'Hari-Om' feels like homecoming. I have worked with Soni Aunty in 'No Father's In Kashmir' - she is someone I admire and adore and we have some wonderful memories from Kashmir."

"This is my 3rd film with Harish Sir after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele'. Raghubir Sir is an institution in himself so it's a dream cast. Also, a very fresh one," he signs off.

The cameras will start rolling in September 2022 in Bhopal, and the film is supposed to wrap up by November end, as Anshuman will be taking a month off for his wedding in October in America. Meanwhile, the Raja Menon directorial Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Soni Razdan in the lead, will release on 9th December, 2022. The film also stars Leysan Karimova, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Anuj Singh Duhan in pivotal roles.

