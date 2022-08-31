Cobra Twitter Review & Reactions: A treat for Vikram fans, detailing and twists in movie receive praise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SREEDHAR PILLAI Vikram's Cobra has released in cinema halls on August 31

Cobra Twitter Review & Reactions: Vikram's latest film Cobra hit the big screens on August 31. The Tamil-language action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal fame. It is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios. The movie was long-awaited by the fans and as it hit the cinema halls, fans crowded outside the theatres in huge numbers to experience Vikram's acting prowess. The movie sees Vikram in various get-ups and his action avatar will be a guaranteed treat for the moviegoers. So how good is Vikram's Cobra? Let's find out.

Cobra movie details

Cobra has been shot in various locations in India and abroad. Vikram plays the role of Madhi, a mathematical genius moonlighting as an assassin. He has as many as six elaborate get-ups in the film as he is filmed across various locations like Scotland, France, London and Kolkata. In between impressing the people with his grip over mathematics, Madhi is also killing people in multiple countries. Madhi meets his nemesis in an Interpol officer Roshi, played by Roshan Mathew. What follows when Madhi and Rishi come face to face will be seen in Cobra.

Fans share their review of Cobra

Vikram's fans have been queuing outside the theatres after Cobra was released. many took to social media to share how they liked the film's various aspects. The performance of Vikram has been unanimously praised. Many said that in Cobra, Vikram is a master of disguise and the film rests on his shoulders. Apart from Vikram's acting, the direction and plot of the film have also been praised. Some said that the long duration of Cobra is its minus point.

Sharing their opinion about Cobra, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Career best performance from Vikram (sic)." Another one commented, "Finally, A Comeback for @chiyaan (sic)." Some were reminded of Vikram in Anniyan, where he played a man with DID and nailed his character. Check out below how the fans have been reacting to Cobra film.

Cobra complete cast and details

In addition to Vikram, Cobra features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan and KS Ravikumar. Besides Cobra, Vikram will also feature in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan – 1, which will release in theatres countrywide on September 30.

