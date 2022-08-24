Rajinikanth's Jailer cast expands. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu come on board | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNPICTURES Rajinikanth in a promotional still from Jailer

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has commenced filming on Monday, the makers announced. The movie, which is Rajinikanth’s 169th feature project, is being directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures. The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the news on social media, also revealing Rajinikanth's look from the film. Now, in a new update shared from the Jailer team, new cast members were revealed to have come on board.

Jailer cast expands

There has been various speculation on Jailer's cast and crew. The makers have now officially announced that Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan are part of the cast. Reportedly, a sequence featuring Vinayakan and Yogi Babu was shot in a jail on Monday when the film went on the floors.

Rajinikanth reunites with former co-stars

Rajinikanth will be reuniting with Ramya Krishnan and Yogi babu in Jailer. While Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan will be featuring opposite him for the first time. Ramya Krishnan had earlier shared screen presence with Rajinikanth in Padayappa and Baba. Yogi Babu was Rajinikanth's co star in Darbar.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay clicked with Atlee? Viral pic fuels rumours of Jawan cameo role

All eyes on Jailer movie

Upcoming film Jailer has got the fans' attention already. Nelson Dilipkumar is directing it. Jailer, which is said to hit the screens in the first half of 2023. The movie is crucial for both Rajinikanth and Nelson as their previous outings did not meet the expectations of the fans. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe (2021), opened to mixed reviews. Nelson's Beast with Vijay and Pooja Hegde was also an average earner at the box office and did not receive any critical acclaim.

Read: Ananya Panday reveals about her biggest fear, says 'I am scared of losing love' | EXCLUSIVE

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is the director's second collaboration with Sun Pictures after Vijay's Beast. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film. Jailer is presented by Kalanithi Maran.

Latest Entertainment News