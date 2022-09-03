Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Seema Sajdeh removes 'Khan' from nameplate, son Nirvaan gets upset

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Seema Sajdeh removes 'Khan' from nameplate, son Nirvaan gets upset

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 has premiered on Netflix. In the first episode of the reality show, Seema Sajdeh removes 'Khan' surnamed from her nameplate, which upsets her son Nirvaan.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 03, 2022 18:12 IST
image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOHAILKHANOFFICIAL Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh separated in 2022

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with season 2. As the reality show took the viewers into the lives of their favourite Bollywood celebrities, many took to social media to share their reactions to the latest episodes that premiered on Netflix. From memes to funny jokes, social media has been buzzing with the hashtag 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' all throughout Saturday. Many exciting and unknown moments from the lives of the four Bollywood wives - Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor-- have been revealed in the new episodes. 

Seema Sajdeh moves on after divorce from Sohail Khan 

Seema Sajdeh was seen removing the 'Khan' surname from the nameplate outside her house in one of the episodes. Sohail, the youngest brother of Salman Khan, got married to Seema in 1998. They have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. In one of the episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2, Seema was seen removing the 'Khan', surname from the nameplate outside her home. She replaced it with 'Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan'. However, this did not sit well with her elder son Nirvaan Khan, who opposed Seema's decision.

 

Nirvaan Khan gets upset with mom Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh's decision to replace her nameplate after divorce from Sohail Khan did not go down well with Nirvaan Khan. Seeing her change the nameplate, Nirvaan objected, saying, "We're a family of four, all Khans. But just removing the surname, putting three of our names, you've basically indirectly removed just one person's name. It's a little unnecessary. It doesn't need to be done. What's the difference? At the end of the day, you're still Khan. We're still Khan."

Read: Sima Taparia in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives amuse netizens, they call it multiverse of madness

Related Stories
Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings on Netflix's global top 10 lists

Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings on Netflix's global top 10 lists

Jamtara 2 Trailer Out: Get ready to delve into darker realms with new scams 2.0 | VIDEO

Jamtara 2 Trailer Out: Get ready to delve into darker realms with new scams 2.0 | VIDEO

Teachers Day: Kota Factory to Shabaash Mithu, Netflix's shows that celebrate extraordinary mentors

Teachers Day: Kota Factory to Shabaash Mithu, Netflix's shows that celebrate extraordinary mentors

Seema's trouble in marriage with Sohail Khan revealed in reality show

In the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (2019), it was revealed for the first time that all was not well in Seema and Sohail's marriage. Back in 2017, several media reports suggested that the couple was heading for a divorce. However, the two celebs never spoke about it publicly. However, in the show, it came to light that they were not living together. Separation rumours were seemingly confirmed when they were seen living in different houses and managing things as a unit to be with their kids. Seema and Sohail finally separated in 2022. 

Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's FIRST look in love story Satyaprem Ki Katha revealed, fans excited

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News