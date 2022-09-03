Sima Taparia in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives amuse netizens, they call it multiverse of madness

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHEEP KAPOOR Sima Taparia in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia appeared on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2. The show, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh in the lead roles. Apart from them, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Karan Johar will be having guest appearance cameos in the upcoming season.

From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the Netflix series is full of surprises. One such surprise appears to be Sima Taparia helping out Seema Sajdeh, who has been separated from Salman Khan's brother Sohail for the last five years, find a match. Well, this segment amused Tweeple, who took to social media and expressed their views.

During one of the episodes on the show, Maheep makes Seema meet Taparia. As the three ladies get into a candid conversation, Maheep asked Taparia to find someone for Seema. When Taparia asked the reason of separation, Sohail's ex-wife said, "Our views are not the same", to which Taparia asked, "But after 22 years, you came to know the views are not same?". Seema then added, "I was following your formula, because we were both trying. Full formula I tried. Even he tried. So, its not like we didn't try together. And when we have children, it's a different situation."

Seema then went on to say that she is "very stubborn". She then joked, "Seems like I prefer women", which leaves Maheep and Sima in shock. To this, Seema clarified, "I am just joking."

