Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's FIRST look in love story Satyaprem Ki Katha revealed, fans excited

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have begun shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Saturday started filming for their upcoming movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha". The duo, who previously worked together on this year's blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", shared the update about the upcoming project on Instagram.

"Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya," Kartik wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Kiara posted a video of the welcome note from the makers shared ahead of the film's shooting. In a separate post, she uploaded a still from the film's mahurat shot.

Read: Zendaya rings in her 26th birthday with BF Tom Holland and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer | PICS

"Sattu aur Katha. Love story begins today #SatyapremKiKatha," the actor wrote, revealing their looks from the upcoming film. Kartik was seen in a printed shirt. Kiara wore a white kurti with open hair and soft curls. In the image shared on social media, the two actors struck a romantic pose.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

Read: Teachers Day: Kota Factory to Shabaash Mithu, Netflix's shows that celebrate extraordinary mentors

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Bollywood News