Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES Gabriella Demetriades' reply to 'weird lips' comment on swimming pool photos is pure class

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades broke the internet as she shared her swimming pool photos on Instagram. The South African model and actress looked like a sizzling mermaid in the photos that she captioned, "New normal. Virtual creation with @taras84 ft @rampal72" Soon after she shared the pictures, her post was flooded with compliments and fans went gaga about her. However, there were a few who also commented on her lips. An Instagram user wrote, "But sometimes your lips look weird. Why?"

Gabriella reacted to the female follower in a uber classy way and wrote, "I'll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted." Another user advised the actress to change her hairstyle, to which she said, "My hair was in a bob two years ago. I've been growing it out, thanks." Check out the photos here-

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are stuck in Karjat with their baby son Arik. The couple was there when PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown and they had to stay there keeping in mind the safety of their little munchkin. Talking to Mid-Day, Arjun revealed, "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

He added, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment" On the other hand, Arjun's daughters Myra and Mahikaa are in Mumbai and he has been keeping in touch with them over phone calls.

Arjun and Gabriella keep treating fans with interesting photos of them playing with their son Arik. However, they have not shown the face of their little bundle of joy to the world yet. Arik is Arjun Rampal’s first child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He was born in July last year and Arjun announced the name with an Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage