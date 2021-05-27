Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty, currently recuperating

Image Source : TWITTER/@ILLUSIONISTCHAI Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty recently and is now back home and recuperating, his spokesperson said on Thursday. The “Gangs of Wasseypur” director, who is doing fine, had the cardiac procedure after he complained of chest pain last week, added a source close to him. "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern," his representative said in a brief statement.

The 48-year-old director has been advised rest for a couple of weeks, he added.

Anurag Kashyap is best known for directing critical hits like "Black Friday", "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the Netflix show "Sacred Games". He has recently wrapped up his upcoming new age thriller movie "Dobaaraa", featuring his "Manmarziyaan" star Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film is in post-production.

Earlier, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and shared stories from the sets of 'Dobaaraa', completing the last day of her shoot. In the first clip, the ace actor was seen hugging the movie's director Anurag Kashyap and jokingly claimed that "I know mera acha performance hai," which she also wrote with the clip, along with "Last day on set so making sure we shower a lot of love on our own selves."

Another clip showed the director-actor duo joking about bringing out the best in other's work. Along with it, Taapsee wrote, "His claim: he will give himself a medal for that."

Anurag Kashyap was last seen in 'AK vs AK', which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film 'Choked' (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

(With PTI inputs)