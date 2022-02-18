Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar perform on Bollywood numbers

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rhea Chakraborty and Anusha Dandekar in pictures from wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 19. They made their relationship public in an Instagram post in 2018 and now they are all set to take the next big step in their lives. Farhan and Shibani's mehendi ceremony was celebrated on Thursday. The families and the close friends of the couple were present for the festivities, making the day all the more special for them.

In a video from the mehendi ceremony of Farhan and Shibani, they are seen dancing to Bollywood tracks as the families join in. According to several photos and videos, bridesmaids Rhea Chakraborty and Anusha Dandekar can be seen grooving to Bollywood numbers at Shibani and Farhan's mehendi ceremony. They twinned in yellow outfits for the ceremony. A video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows them giving a fun dance performance on the songs Gallan Goodiyaan and Shah Rukh Khan's Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna.

Farhan's house has been decked up with fairy lights. Reportedly, Shibani's friends threw a special mehendi party for her. Now, they are all set for an exciting sangeet ceremony. Shibani's friends have planned the songs and dance sequences. Rhea, who is a close friend of Shibani, will perform at the bride-to-be's sangeet. Farhan will also perform a special song for his lady love.

Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."

The news of Farhan and Shibani's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. The veteran lyricist confirmed that the gathering will not be a very large one given the COVID-19 situation.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.