Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Actor to give special performance for bride on sangeet

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have become the talk of the town as the couple's pre-wedding festivities began in Mumbai. Pictures from the duo's haldi and mehendi ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet since Thursday evening and the couple will host their sangeet today.

As per media reports, to-be-groom Farhan has prepared a special performance for his lady love. Apparently, he will be performing a special song for Shibani during the sangeet ceremony. In addition to this, Shibani’s friends who have been very excited about the ceremony have prepared a special dance sequence for the couple. Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be the bride's close friend, is also expected to give a performance during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Farhan's Mumbai home was full of family and industry friends. Joining the duo on their haldi ceremony were Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora

Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."

The news of Farhan and Shibani's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. Speaking to Bombay Times, he said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

He further said, "Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Talking about her daughter-in-law to be Shibani, Akhtar said, "She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great."

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.