Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Maharashtrian wedding on Feb 19? Know about venue, guest list & other deets

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set for their Maharashtrian wedding on February 19

The lovebirds' Mehendi ceremony is taking place today at the groom's residence

The family is expected to leave for Khandala on February 18

Wedding bells are ringing for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar and from what we've heard, the couple is all set for their Maharashtrian wedding on Feb 19. For quite some time, talks about their wedding registration on February 21 have been doing rounds. A report in Hindustan Times said that the intimate wedding is expected to happen during day time on Saturday but before that the sisters of the bride-- Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar will throw a pre-wedding party. The family are really discreet about the marriage and does not want the media to turn up at the venue. The wedding venue and the guest list is also sorted. Just in case you wish to know more deets about their big day, read here!

The family is expected to leave for the wedding venue on February 18. The HT report read, "The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding."

Meanwhile, it is being touted that their Mehendi function is all set to take place today at Farhan's residence. See some of the pics here:

Speaking about the venue, Shibani and Farhan will exchange vows at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on 19 February. Previously, in an interview, Javed Akhtar gave a heads up and said, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

The guest list at their wedding has also become the talk of the town. It is being said that the list of celebs who will mark their presence includes-- Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Ritesh Sidhwani, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the families.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently treated fans with a picture from his bachelor party. What caught everyone's attention was the unique presence of Shibani in the same. In the picture that he posted, one of his friends was seen holding a cut-out of Shibani's face. Not only this but the actress commented on his post, "The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever (with a dancing boy emoticon)."

Speaking about Farhan and Shibani, the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Previously, Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters-- Shakya and Akira. The two of them headed for a split on April 24, 2017, after 16 years of marital bliss.