Farah Khan tells Ananya she 'could have been her mommy' as actress shares pics with dad Chunky Panday

Farah Khan had previously revealed that she once had a crush on actor Chunky Panday. And as the actor's daughter Ananya Panday posted a series of pictures with her father on Instagram on his 60th birthday Farah took to the comments section and dropped a hilarious reaction. Ananya shared some major throwback and funny pictures in which the daughter-father duo can be seen having fun. She captioned the post with a quirky caption, "Happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool"

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Soon after she shared the post, Farah joked, "I could hav bn ur mommy." Chunky's wife Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Tahira Kashyap also dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

For the unversed, when Farah appeared on the comedy show, The Khatra Khatra Show she told Ananya that she had a crush on Chunky in the 90s. She also added that she befriended Bhavana Panday, just to work with her then-boyfriend Chunky. She added, "After working with him (Chunky), I am glad that nothing happened between us. I also thanked Bhavana for getting married to him."

Farah has worked with Chunky in various films. She has choreographed songs for Housefull 2 and Housefull 4 films that featured Chunky in the role of Aakhri Pasta.

Ananya Panday's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities in India. She recently shared a teaser of Dream Girl 2, also featuring Ayushmann Khurana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa.

It is the sequel to Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The 2019 release was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it turned out to be a blockbuster success. The film was one of the highest grossing Hindi flicks of the year.

Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is billed as a coming-of-age drama about three friends in the digital age.

