Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding guest list includes Gerard Butler & Judi Dench? Here's what we know

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the upcoming months. From their wedding invite to the venue, everything related to their marriage has been making headlines. If the latest reports are to be believed, Hollywood stars Gerard Butler and Judi Dench may attend the wedding reception of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. For the unversed, Ali has shared screen space with Judi Dench in the international film Victoria and Abdul, while Gerard Butler worked with Ali in the upcoming Hollywood film Kandahar.

Richa and Ali's wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - Cocktail, Sangeet, and Mehendi. All three functions, as revealed by our source, are likely to be held in New Delhi. And the couple will finally tie the knot on October 4, and the preparations are in full swing.

Although the outfit Richa is going to be wearing for her wedding isn't known to us yet, the jewellery has been picked from Bikaner. For the Delhi functions, the actress' jewellery is being custom-made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

Recently, Richa took to social media to confirm her October wedding with Ali in the sweetest way possible. She tweeted an image that read, "New Life, Loading." Richa captioned it, "can't wait for October."

As soon as Richa shared the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over.

For the unversed, Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was to get married in 2020.

