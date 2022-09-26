Viral Video: Katrina Kaif dancing to Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu with school children will melt your heart | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MYQUEENKAY1 Katrina Kaif will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attended an event at the Mountain View School in Tamil Nadu. A video of the actress having with the school children is going viral on social media platforms. In the fun video, Katrina can be seen dancing her heart out to the tunes of Thalapathy Vijay’s hit song Arabic Kuthu from his film Beast. She looked like a breath of fresh air in a floral kurta as she joined the children having fun. The video was shared one of her fan clubs on Twitter. The caption read, "Those kids who danced with Katrina Kaif yesterday will relish those precious moments for their entire life, NOT because Katrina Kaif the SUPERSTAR was with them, but, because Katrina Kaif, the compassionate HUMAN was with them."

Watch the video below:

The video garnered a lot of attention from the netizens who showered their love for Katrina in the comments section. One of them wrote, "She is so beautiful as human." Another said, "Katrina love you a lot." "The most adorable human being," commented another.

In another video being circulated, Katrina can be seen performing on the stage with the other members of the school to the song Jolly O Gymkhana. The actress was accompanied to the school’s memorial event by her brother Sebastein Laurent.

Check out the videos below:

Katrina began her acting career with a pivotal role in the 2003 released, dark comedy thriller film 'Boom' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover. Helmed by Kaizad Gustad, the film was a commercial and critical failure. Post that, the 'Welcome' actor did several Bollywood and south films and she recieved a lot of appreciation for her role in the romantic film 'Humko Deewana Kar Gaye', which marked her first on-screen collaboration with actor Akshay Kumar. Recently, Katrina completed 19 years in the film industry.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Apart from that, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

