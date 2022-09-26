While fans gush over Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless pic, wife Gauri hilariously trolls Bollywood superstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN, GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had sent the Internet into a tizzy as he served his fans with a thirst trap. SRK's shirtless photo got massive attention on social media and his quirky caption once again made the audience laud his wit and humour. But, soon after his wife Gauri Khan reacted to the post and diverted all the attention to herself. Equating the wit of Bollywood superstars' to her striking humour, Gauri took trolled him hilariously.

"Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan," SRK tweeted. Responding to his post, Gauri wrote, "Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!"

SRK and Gauri's fans loved this cute banter. "The most adorable couple of Bollywood Forever.. We Love You @iamsrk @gaurikhan," a user wrote. another one said, "Mam your husband is all time greatest megastar of this generation, he can do anything." A third one pointed out, "Nice one... he is the best lecturer and speaker... off course you are his strength.. shirts also need to listen him..."

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. 'Pathaan' marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

This will be the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika in 'Desi Boyz' and 'Race 2'.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus.

Latest Entertainment News