Neha Kakkar's warm welcome to Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol amid Maine Payal Hai remake controversy irks fans

It seems like all is well between Garba queen Falguni Pathak and singer Neha Kakkar after both the leading ladies engaged in a war of words recently. For the unversed, Falguni has been targeting Neha for remaking her 1999 released track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and said that she wished she could take legal action against her. Amid the battle over recreating the iconic song, Neha and Falguni have come together for Indian Idol's latest episode. The makers on Monday shared a promo video in which Neha can be seen welcoming Falguni on the singing reality show.

The caption reads, "Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein."

The clip begins with Neha welcoming 'legendary Falguni ma'am' on the show. Falguni goes on to sing Garba songs as all from judges Neha, Himesh Reshammiya to host Aditya Narayan play dandiya around her.

The promo of 'Indian Idol' featuring Falguni and Neha has garnered netizens' attention. Some even called it a "publicity stunt." "Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar," a social media user commented. Another user shared, "Ye log bs public standards ke liye karte h."

A user also wrote, "Waah kya acting kar rahi hai." "Shamee on you falguni jii you did that just to grab attention..completely disappointed," wrote another user.

Falguni has been sharing fans' posts on her Instagram Story in which they have slammed Neha for "ruining" the former's 90s hit song. Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled 'O Sajna'.

"How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni's Instagram Story read.

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of 'O Sajna'. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed 'O Sajna'.

However, Neha's song did not go down well with many people. After facing backlash, Neha shared notes in self-appreciation on Instagram. She talked about being self-made and all that she did to attain success as a singer.

Without taking anyone's name, Neha wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy."

