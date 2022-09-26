Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner: Tushar Kalia's winning moment, KKK 12 journey, celebration with Triveni | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Tushar Kalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner: Tushar Kalia lifted the coveted trophy of KKK 12 as he won Rohit Shetty's reality show. The winner made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Before this, the ace choreographer had participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and was also the stage director of the reality show 'India's Got Talent'. On Sunday night, as Rohit Shetty announced the winner, the premises echoed with loud cheers as his co-contestants ran to congratulate Tushar. Post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale, Tushar was spotted with his fiance Triveni Barman.

Tushar Kalia's winning moment

Photos and videos from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale have surfaced on the Internet. In the end, it came down to Tushar Kalia and Mr Faizu. As Rohit Shetty stood between the two finalists, he lifted Tushar's hand and announced the winner of the reality show. Take a look at the Tushar Kalia's winning moment here:

Tushar Kalia's KKK 12 journey

Tushar was one of the most fearless contestants on the show. Not only did he perform the stunts brilliantly but he was also so much fun to watch. Take a look at his KKK 12 journey here:

Tushar Kalia spotted with fiance Triveni Barman after KKK 12 finale

Tushar Kalia was seen with his fiance Triveni Barman soon after he wrapped up KKK 12 finale. Photos and videos of them were shared by the paparazzi on social media. The two got engaged to each other earlier this year in March.

Who is Tushar Kalia?

Tushar Kalia is a well-known dancer and choreographer. He had participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and was also the stage director of the reality show 'India's Got Talent'. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Tushar is best known for judging 'Dance Deewane' along with Madhuri Dixit Nene. He has also choreographed songs for several movies like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Ok Jaanu', and 'Half Girlfriend'.

