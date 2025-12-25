Karnataka: One killed, four injured as balloon gas cylinder explodes near Mysuru Palace The explosion occurred near the Mysuru Palace while a gas cylinder was being used to fill gas balloons. According to the police, a large number of people had arrived for the exhibition due to the Christmas vacation.

Mysuru:

A person was killed, and four others were injured in a balloon gas cylinder blast near Karnataka's Mysuru Palace on Thursday, said officials. As per the officials, the accident happened near the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace at around 8:30 pm.

Woman among four injured sustained serious injuries

The explosion occurred near the Mysuru Palace while a gas cylinder was being used to fill gas balloons. The impact of the blast caused panic in the area, as a large number of people had arrived for the exhibition due to the Christmas vacation.

The balloon vendor was killed on the spot after a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded. Four others were injured, including a woman who sustained serious injuries. All four injured individuals have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

What did the police say?

Seema Latkar, Police Commissioner of Mysuru, said the incident occurred near Jayamarthanda Gate at around 8:30 pm, when a man selling helium balloons from a bicycle was filling balloons using a small gas cylinder. "The cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the balloon vendor on the spot. Four passers-by sustained injuries in the blast, she said, adding that police are investigating the matter," she said.

She said the deceased has not yet been identified and assured that details would be shared once the identification is confirmed. Of the injured, one person is in serious condition, while the others are undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the injured include one person from Nanjangud and one from Bengaluru, while the details of the other two are being ascertained as they were initially unable to speak.

Police said the person from Bengaluru appeared to be a tourist on vacation, while the others are believed to be locals, though this is being verified.

"The injured have been identified as Manjula Lakshmi from Bengaluru, Manjula from Nanjangud, Kotreshi from Ranebennur, and Shahina from Kolkata, with police re-verifying their identities. The deceased vendor was a local resident, a man aged around 40 years. In total, five people were affected in the incident — one death and four injured, the police commissioner confirmed," the Commissioner added.

