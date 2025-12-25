Stranger Things Season 5: Steve Harrington's fate in volume 2 scares internet after Duffer Brothers' hint The Duffer Brothers have publicly described Season 5 as violent and high-stakes, warning that losses may feel 'earned' rather than shock value.

As Stranger Things Season 5 reaches its penultimate stages, fans are left with a dilemma of whether one of their favorite characters, Steve Harrington, is expected to make it out alive in the intense battles that are expected to unfold at the end of the season, especially after some teasing by the makers of the series via new trailers that have left many fans speechless.

The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, recently fuelled speculation with a symbolic moment on The Tonight Show, placing a Steve Harrington Funko Pop figure on the edge of a desk, then knocking it off. Some fans interpreted this as a hint that Steve might not make it through the final season. Others stressed it could simply be misdirection or a tease rather than a confirmation of his death.

There's no lack of crazypants theories, either. One of them is related to a potential 'death pact' between Steve and Dustin, who may possibly go back on an emotional promise they made in previous seasons, foreshadowing that one, or both of them, might bite the dust.

Nonetheless, it is also expected that Steve will not die since fan reactions are filled with hopes that Steve will live, and what seem like clues that Steve will be dead may be “fake-outs.” Some people think that there can be a situation where Steve seems to be dead, only to reappear later, probably in a manner that has happened before.

Why Steve’s survival still feels likely

There are strong arguments from the fanbase that Steve won’t be killed off. Early in the series, the Duffer Brothers considered writing him out after Season 1, but actor Joe Keery’s performance changed their minds and his heroic friendship with Dustin and Robin has become a cornerstone of the show’s emotional core. That history makes some viewers believe the creators will keep him alive for a meaningful finale.

With Stranger Things Volume 2 arriving on December 26, 2025 in India and the series finale set for December 31, 2025, fans will soon see how or if their fears about Steve are realised. In the meantime, the online community continues to imagine every possible outcome for Hawkins' most beloved protector.

