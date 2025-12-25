Stranger Things villain Vecna: Films and series Jamie Campbell Bower starred in As Stranger Things heads toward its final episodes, fans are revisiting Jamie Campbell Bower’s career — from Twilight and Harry Potter to his chilling turn as Vecna.

Over the years, Netflix's Stranger Things has impressed audiences with its gripping storyline and introduced the mysterious world of the Upside Down in Hawkins. Now, the iconic show is nearing its end as the makers release the final season this year. The final season has been released in two parts: Volume 1, which premiered on November 27 with four episodes, and now, on the occasion of Christmas, viewers will get to see the next three episodes as Volume 2.

In this season, the main characters, including Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Steve, Nancy, Jim Hopper, and others team up to fight the deadliest villain yet, Vecna, also referred to as Henry or One (001). The character has received widespread attention from fans around the world for its chilling performance.

Many fans know Vecna as the terrifying villain from Stranger Things, but did you know the actor who plays him Jamie Campbell Bower appeared in hit film and film series before? Long before joining the Netflix hit, he had roles in popular shows and movies that many viewers might recognize. Read on for more details.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Caius in The Twilight Saga

In the fantasy drama film series The Twilight Saga, Jamie Campbell Bower played the role of Caius in Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2. For the unversed, Caius is one of the three ancient leaders of the Volturi. His portrayal of Caius was well received by fans and viewers. He also appeared as Caius in the 2009 film The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

Jamie Campbell Bower in Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts

Jamie also played the role of young Gellert Grindelwald in the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. He later reprised this role in the prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 and finale episode streaming details

Indian viewers eagerly waiting for Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will be able to stream the new episodes of the final season on December 26, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST on Netflix. The episodes include The Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, and The Bridge.

The finale episode, titled The Rightside Up, will be released on December 31, 2025, and Indian viewers will be able to stream it on January 1, 2026.

