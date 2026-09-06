Samay Raina jets off on vacation before Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover's Latent episode goes live

India's Got Latent Season 2 is back with its sixth episode, and this time the panel has an interesting mix of personalities. Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover, Kushagra Srivastava and Balraj Ghai will join Samay Raina for the latest episode of the comedy and talent show. However, in case you are wondering what the exact time is, we have the details right here for you.

This marks two back-to-back episodes on Latent. On Friday, the comedian released an episode with Varun Dhawan and 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr. For the unversed, Medha and Samay was rumoured to be dating, however, neither has ever publicly commented on the same.

What time is Samay Raina's latest episode with Rakhi Sawant releasing?

The much-awaited latest episode of India Latent Got Latent will premiere at 7 pm sharp on Netflix and the comedian's YouTube channel. The new episode will therefore be available to viewers on both platforms.

In the comment box, fans posted the most hilarious comments. Some of them could be read, "Editor bhai, aaj tumhare liye bas shubhkamnaye", "Ashneer grover in latent was a shocker", "SAMAY LEFT INDIA . Might be the best episode till date", "Samay in today's instagram story be like : aap sab episode dekho mai to chala Dubai", "Rakhi enters — normal conversation exits", "Le samay bhai to pahele hi nikal liye", and others.

Samay Raina tells fans he's going on a vacay, asks them to enjoy Rakhi episode

Meanwhile, Samay informed his fans that he is heading for a two-week vacation out of the country. He asked his fans and followers to enjoy Rakhi Sawant's show. His fans, however, joked that the comedian decided to jet off from the country before his latest episode goes live.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of a passport and wrote, "Alright friends, I’m off on a vacation for 2 weeks, enjoy the Rakhi Sawant episode tonight."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAY RAINA)Samay Raina heads for vacation

What to expect from tonight's episode of India's Got Latent Season 2?

Rakhi is known for her candid remarks and unpredictable appearances, so her presence is expected to add plenty of spontaneity to the episode. Ashneer Grover, meanwhile, brings his trademark direct approach. The entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge has also been a familiar face on unscripted television.

Comedian Kushagra Srivastava and content creator Balraj Ghai complete the panel. The mix of comedians, creators and entertainment personalities is an important part of the show's format. The panellists react to contestants and their performances, often making the episode as entertaining as the acts themselves.

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