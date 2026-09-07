OTT releases this week [September 7-]: The Revolutionaries, Chumbak, Fauda Season 5 and more

In theatres, the film Hanuman Ansh is currently the talk of the town. Additionally, Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived, while HaiWan is set to hit cinemas this week. Meanwhile, there is plenty of action in store on digital platforms as well. Let's take a look at what the OTT space, like Jio Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video and others, has to offer.

Fauda Season 5

If you are in the mood for a psychological political thriller series, Fauda Season 5 could be a pick for you this week. The series will stream on Netflix from September 8. Notably, the plot is set two years after the attacks on Israel that took place on October 7, 2023.

Chumbak

The web series Chumbak is also set to release this week. It portrays the familial and intimate bonds shared between neighbours in a local community. The series features a star-studded cast, including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, Anant V. Joshi and Helly Shah. The series will premiere on Netflix on September 10.

The Perfect Life

This is a suspense-filled thriller series that revolves around a mystery. It begins with a sudden death, after which four seemingly perfect couples start suspecting one another. The series will stream on Netflix from September 10.

The Revolutionaries

The upcoming web series The Revolutionaries is set to release this week. Inspired by true events, the series is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this historical drama series will premiere on Prime Video on September 11. It features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also playing significant characters.

Ghamasaan

The film Ghamasaan is also releasing this week. Starring Arshad Warsi and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie tells the story of a notorious dacoit named Maharaj and an STF officer named Aditya. Viewers can watch it on ZEE5 from September 11. Notably, the film is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, while Arshad Warsi will be seen playing the role of the dacoit.

Jungle Tales with Mowgli

You will also get to watch the story of Mowgli on OTT this week. The animated series Jungle Tales with Mowgli is being released and is suitable for viewing with children. It will stream on JioHotstar from September 12.

Ali Baba and 40 Ghosts

Ali Baba and 40 Ghosts, a web series based on mysterious tales involving ghosts, will stream on JioHotstar from September 11. It features Asha Negi and Vishal Vashishtha. The series consists of 40 episodes, with four new episodes released every Friday starting September 11.

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