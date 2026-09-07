Bhuvan Bam confirms appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, shares glimpse from shoot

YouTuber, writer and actor Bhuvan Bam has confirmed his appearance on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent by sharing a photo from the shoot. The actor and YouTuber is set to feature in the latest season of the comedy talent show.

Yes! You read that right, Bhuvan Bam is the latest celebrity name to be associated with Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The actor, comedian and YouTuber recently shared a glimpse from the shoot, confirming that he will appear on the show.

Bhuvan shares photo dump

Bhuvan took to social media to share a photograph from the sets, giving fans a first look at his appearance. While details about the episode and the nature of his participation have not been revealed yet, the picture has confirmed his association with the ongoing season.

The announcement comes as India’s Got Latent continues to bring familiar names from the entertainment industry into its second season. The show, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, has featured celebrities as guest judges and panellists alongside contestants performing a variety of acts.

See the post here:

Bhuvan Bam joins growing list of celebrity appearances

Bhuvan’s appearance comes shortly after the show featured Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr. The latest episode also saw Raina interact with Dhawan through the show's trademark comedy and banter. The second season marks the return of India’s Got Latent after its first season was taken off YouTube in 2025 following the controversy surrounding an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. Raina later confirmed that he planned to bring the show back, and the second season is now underway.

Bhuvan Bam, meanwhile, has built a career across digital entertainment, acting, music and writing. He first became widely known through his BB Ki Vines YouTube channel and has since moved into scripted entertainment and acting and will next be seen in Prime Video's The Revolunaries.

About the show

Prime Video's The Revolutionaries takes viewers back to a lesser-known chapter of India’s freedom struggle, focusing on young revolutionaries who chose armed resistance in their fight against British rule. Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, the series brings together Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles.

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