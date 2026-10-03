Sara Gurpal dances to impress Tej Pratap Yadav on Rise and Fall 2, Swara Bhasker looks embarrassed

Rise and Fall Season 2 is delivering fresh drama every day. Recently, Sivet Tomar was eliminated following a major altercation, while the latest episode featured a tiff between Shahzad Poonawala and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Now, Tej Pratap Yadav has joined the show, drawing attention with his carefree and spirited personality. While he has displayed anger on occasion, a new promo reveals a different side of him that has sparked a buzz on social media. The clip shows two contestants dancing to impress him.

Sara Gurpal dances to impress Tej Pratap Yadav

In the new Rise and Fall 2 promo, an announcement is made through the ‘Lift Lady’, informing the ‘workers’ that they are there for an audition. The season’s first ‘Rise’ is set to take place, with Tej Pratap Yadav making the final decision. Sara Gurpal then dances to a Bollywood song to impress ‘Teju Bhaiya’. During the performance, she even sits on Tej’s lap. The move makes Tej blush, leaving the other contestants stunned.

Sara calls Tej Pratap Yadav a ‘cutie’

Sara Gurpal compliments Tej Pratap Yadav, calling him a 'cutie'. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker looks shocked by Sara’s dance and covers her face in embarrassment, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the other contestants burst into laughter and applause.

Gautam Gulati also tries to impress Tej by delivering a film dialogue, while Niharika dances with him.

Tej Pratap Yadav grabs attention on Rise and Fall 2

Ever since Tej Pratap Yadav entered Rise and Fall 2, he has remained one of the talking points of the show. He became the ‘Ultimate Ruler’ in the first week itself. After entering the show, Tej compared himself to a banyan tree, saying that while its branches may sway, its roots remain strong. Before entering, he had also said that he would not merely occupy the penthouse but would hold court there and rule over the basement dwellers. That dynamic is now playing out on the show.

Where to watch?

Rise and Fall Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video and MX Player by Prime Video in India. New episodes are released daily at 12 noon IST. The season premiered on September 26, 2026.

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