Reporting Live trailer is out; Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani investigate illegal sand mining in new thriller

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani's investigative thriller Reporting Live is out now. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, the film centres on illegal sand mining and follows a reporter and her cameraman as they investigate a tragic incident that leads them towards a dangerous truth.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Dhruv Tripathi, who has also co-written the film with Mihir Jadhav. Reporting Live will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2026.

Reporting Live trailer is out

The 2-minute-and-2-second-long trailer opens with a fatal incident that catches the attention of Parineeti Chopra's ambitious reporter and Deven Bhojani's cameraman. The two begin asking questions and looking into what happened. But as they dig deeper and start questioning powerful people, things take a dangerous turn. Every answer leads to another question, putting the duo in an increasingly risky situation.

YouTube's logline reads, "Story ke liye risk toh lena padta hai. And Sandhya & Vinod will be live soon. Watch Reporting Live, starring Parineeti Chopra & Deven Bhojani, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

Reporting Live: Cast and production details

The film is inspired by true events and features Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman in key roles. The film is written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi. Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath are the producers.

What did Parineeti Chopra say about her character in Reporting Live?

Speaking about her character in Reporting Live, Parineeti said in a statement, "This is my second inning with Netflix this year, in the thriller genre, but with a new avatar. I was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character, someone who is curious, fearless, and unwilling to stop until she gets to the truth. And working with such a verified ensemble made the experience even more special, and I’m looking forward to the audience uncovering this story."

Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani's work front

On the work front, actress Parineeti Chopra was recently seen in Netflix's crime thriller, Shaque: Trust No One, alongside Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, and Sumeet Vyas in key roles. On the other hand, Deven Bhojani was last seen in Jamnadas Majethia's comedy sitcom Chumbak, which features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan and others.

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Netflix announces Reporting Live, Parineeti Chopra's investigative thriller set for October premiere