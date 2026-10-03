Tamannaah Bhatia calls Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 'couple goals' on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is keeping its festive run going with the cast of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul will join Kapil Sharma in the second episode, which premieres on Saturday, October 3 at 8 pm.

In the promo shared by Netflix, Tamannaah can be seen praising the duo for being able to roast their guests without crossing the line. Sidharth agrees, pointing out that making jokes at someone's expense without offending them is not easy. He also recalls that Kapil’s show has become a regular stop for him whenever he has a film to promote.

For the unversed, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, and on the show he added that every film promotion since SOTY has brought him back to Kapil's stage.

Kapil Sharma brings Tamannaah and Sidharth into the joke

Kapil, unsurprisingly, finds a way to turn Sidharth and Tamannaah's appearance into a joke of his own. Referring to Tamannaah, he quips that Sidharth’s 'Tamannaah' has finally been fulfilled after getting the chance to work with an actor whose work he has admired for years. The joke then moves towards Sidharth’s personal life, with Kapil bringing up the media attention around his relationship with Kiara Advani.

Tamannaah responds by calling Sidharth and Kiara one of the most loved couples in the country and describing them as 'couple goals'. The moment adds another layer to the episode’s otherwise light-hearted conversation.

The comedy does not stay limited to the guests. Sunil Grover returns with his different avatars, while Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda add their own bits to the episode. Maniesh Paul also joins Kapil in the banter, keeping the conversation moving between the cast and the comedians.

The Vvaan cast on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The episode comes as Sidharth and Tamannaah continue promotions for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul. For The Great Indian Kapil Show, the appearance adds another film-promotion stop to the new season, which is being released on Netflix during the festive period. The second episode of Season 5 streams on October 3 at 8 pm.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 continues to bring film and television personalities to Kapil’s stage, with the format built around conversations, comedy sketches and the cast joining in on the jokes.

The new episode featuring The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest cast will be available to watch on Netflix.

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