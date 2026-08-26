The Revolutionaries trailer is out now; Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta lead fight against British Raj

The trailer of Prime Video's The Revolutionaries has been released on August 26, 2026. The sneak peek introduces four central characters: Rash Behari Bose, played by Bhuvan Bam; Sachindra Nath Sanyal, portrayed by Rohit Saraf; Pratibha Lahiri, played by Pratibha Ranta; and Bagha Jatin, portrayed by Gurfateh Pirzada.

These four come together and decide to launch an armed struggle against the oppressive regime of the British Government. This task lands them in confrontation with General Dyer, portrayed by Jason Shah, who is hell-bent on tracing them out.

The trailer looks interesting

The trailer looks like a combination of action scenes with the personal stories of the four protagonists that include their bond, dedication, and sacrifice. It gives some insight into the magnitude of the rebellion through various historical scenes and battle sequences with the British regime.

Watch the trailer here:

Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book

The Revolutionaries is inspired by true events and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The series is written by Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta. Nikkhil Advani has created and directed the series. The show is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

Bhuvan Bam on playing Rash Behari Bose

Bhuvan Bam, who plays Rash Behari Bose, said the series appealed to him because it explores the lives of four young revolutionaries rather than following a conventional freedom-fighter narrative. His character is portrayed as a master of disguise who infiltrated British camps. Bam said the limited archival material available on Bose gave him the opportunity to build aspects of the character through instinct, while Advani's direction helped him explore the mystery surrounding the revolutionary.

Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal

Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, one of the key figures in the group. The actor described the character as someone whose childlike innocence exists alongside an unwavering commitment to the freedom struggle. Saraf also underwent intensive training for the role, which he said pushed him beyond his comfort zone.

Pratibha Ranta's character challenges the status quo

Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri, a young woman attempting to make her voice heard in a world dominated by men. The actor said the character's struggle remains relevant and that the makers focused on keeping Lahiri grounded rather than presenting her as a larger-than-life figure. Her journey forms an important part of the series as she finds her voice while becoming part of the revolution.

Gurfateh Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin

Gurfateh Pirzada portrays Bagha Jatin, a revolutionary known for his strength and determination. Pirzada said the role introduced him to a lesser-known chapter of India's freedom struggle.

He described his character as someone with quiet strength and controlled aggression, adding that Advani wanted the series to have a young, fast-paced and action-driven treatment rather than resemble a conventional period drama.

The Revolutionaries release date and OTT platform

The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The series will stream in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It will be available across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with English and several international-language subtitles.

The Revolutionaries cast

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury feature in key roles.

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The Revolutionaries release date announced; Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf lead Prime Video period drama