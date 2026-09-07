Parineeti Chopra's debut series, Jennifer Winget's first show post-marriage, Shaque, gets release date

Parineeti Chopra is set to make her series debut with Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller centred on a mother searching for her missing child. The Netflix series will premiere on September 24 and features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

Parineeti Chopra leads mystery thriller

Parineeti Chopra is set to make her series debut with Netflix’s Shaque: Trust No One, a mystery thriller

Netflix has announced September 24 as the premiere date for Shaque: Trust No One. The series follows a mother whose search for her missing child stretches across nine years, eventually leading her towards secrets within her own circle. The lead actor in the series is Parineeti Chopra. This is also her first venture into the television series world. The quest of her character serves as the main theme in the story as the mystery grows larger involving those around her.

Doubt and suspicion form the major theme in this television series as relationships become harder to decipher due to unfolding facts. Rather than focusing only on the missing-child investigation, Shaque also explores how years of uncertainty can affect a mother's decisions and relationships.

Rensil D’Silva makes Netflix debut

Shaque: Trust No One has been created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, with D’Silva also directing the series. It is backed by Alchemy Films. For D’Silva, the series marks his Netflix debut. The filmmaker has previously worked across films and television, and brings a mystery-driven narrative to the streaming platform with Shaque.

Speaking about the series, D’Silva said that the story is built around uncertainty, with revelations leading to further questions. He also described the mother's nine-year search as an important emotional layer within the thriller. Siddharth P. Malhotra, who is involved as creator and producer, has also backed the project. Shaque marks his fourth collaboration with Netflix after Tribhanga, Maharaj and Ikka.

Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan and Tahir Raj Bhasin join cast

The series features an ensemble cast alongside Parineeti Chopra. Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Dhruv Chowdhary and Sumeet Vyas are part of the cast. With several characters connected to the central mystery, the series is expected to keep the identities, motives and relationships of those around the protagonist under scrutiny.

The premise leaves room for multiple possibilities as the investigation develops, with the central question being whether the people closest to the mother can actually be trusted.

When and where to watch Shaque: Trust No One

Shaque: Trust No One is the title Netflix's upcoming web series that is set to premiere on the OTT giant on September 24, 2026. It is Parineeti Chopra's first web series that blends a tale of mystery of a missing kid with the theme of trust and parenthood.

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